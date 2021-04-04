Police investigating fatal shooting of Delaware man in Cherry Hill

article

Police in Cherry Hill are investigating the fatal shooting of a Delaware man.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Abbey Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. When authorities arrived, they located a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Leopold McKoy, 64, of Bear, D.E.

Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to the shooting. There is no motive at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Rene Lobanov at 856-432-8823.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter