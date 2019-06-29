Police investigating home invasion in West Philadelphia

Police say a group of men armed with guns forced their way into a West Philadelphia home while the residents were inside early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened on the 5800 block of Cedar Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

According to police, four armed men wearing hoodies forced their way through the side entrance of the home. A 55-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were inside the house at the time, along with two teenagers and an 8-year-old child.

The suspects took over a $1,000 and a wallet before fleeing.

The man and woman were bruised during the incident. Medical responders took the victims to Pennsylvania Presbyterian Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.