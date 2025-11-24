Police investigating North Philadelphia shooting near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24, near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue, along the highway.
Investigators said an adult male suffered a single gunshot wound and later walked into Temple University Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests or suspect descriptions have been released.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This article is based on information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.