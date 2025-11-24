Police investigating North Philadelphia shooting near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue early Monday morning. An adult man who was shot once walked into Temple University Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown as the investigation continues.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24, near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue, along the highway.

Investigators said an adult male suffered a single gunshot wound and later walked into Temple University Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests or suspect descriptions have been released.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).