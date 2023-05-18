Police investigating pellet gun incident involving FOX 29 News crew

article

Philadelphia police are investigating an incident involving a pellet gun that occurred in Center City late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on the west side of City Hall near 15th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m.

A FOX 29 news crew was working in the area when a member of our news team was struck by projectiles fired from a passing car. Our crew members were not physically harmed in the incident.

Police responded to the scene and located the projectiles, which were later described as gel-like pellets.

Investigators are combing through surveillance video to gather more information. So far, the suspect vehicle has only been described as a dark-colored sedan.

Philadelphia police tell FOX 29 they have received reports of others being hit by pellets in the area. Witnesses and others who may have been hit by pellets are asked to contact police.