Police investigating physical, sexual assault in West Grove; suspect sought

Police are investigating after they say a woman was physically and sexually assaulted inside her home by a man she believed to be a repair man.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday night on the 100 block of Columbine Drive.

The woman, who police say is in her 20s, told investigators that she was on the phone with a relative when she let a man into her home who she believed was home contractor.

Once inside the home, the victim claimed the man physically assaulted her to the point where she lost consciousness. The relative who the victim was talking to on the phone reportedly heard screaming and called police.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was physically and sexually assaulted.

Police describe the suspect as a bald, heavy set white man, approximately 50 years old. He was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a light blue shirt with 'Jeff' embroidered on it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 610-268-2907.

