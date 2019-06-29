Police investigating quadruple stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police say four women have been hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation between two groups turned violent Friday night.

According to police incident happened on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street shortly before 11 p.m.

The women, who range in age from 17-39, suffered non-life threatening stab wounds, investigators say.

A private vehicle drove two of the women to University of Pennsylvania Hospital. The other two victims were taken to Mercy Hospital.

Police say two of the victims were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing investigation.