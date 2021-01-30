Police investigating a shooting homicide in New Castle County
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in New Castle County.
Polie were dispatched to the unit block of 3rd Avenue in the Overlook Colony section of the community for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing and in its early stages.
