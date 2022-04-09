Police: Manchester Township man charged after committing several violent crimes in Lakewood in single day

article

A Manchester Township man is facing charges after being accused of stealing a car and striking a pedestrian in Lakewood on Friday.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lakewood Township Police, 27-year-old Dion Marsh was charged with attempted murder, carjacking and related charges.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street for a report of a carjacking around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, officers learned a male approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver and fled in the vehicle.

Officials say officers with Lakewood Township Police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue.

According to investigators, responding officers discovered a male had been hit by a dark-colored vehicle. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he is in stable condition, authorities say.

Later that evening at 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a 91 call for a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road, according to authorities.

Police say a male was found with a stab wound to his chest before being taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say they learned Marsh was responsible for all the incidents.

He was arrested at his Manchester Township home on Friday without incident, according to police.

Multiple agencies worked together to investigate the crimes and arrest Marsh, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

