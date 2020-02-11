Police investigating sexual assault on West Chester University campus

article

Police are investigating following a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on a Chester County college campus.

West Chester University (WCU) police said the incident occurred in a residential facility during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 9.

The victim told police that two males were involved in the incident, one of whom has been identified.

Police said the unknown suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s who is approximately 5-foot-9 with a stocky build and facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact university police at 610-436-3311.

School officials encouraged the campus community to be aware of its surroundings and to report all suspicious situations.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a criminal act, the Chester County Crime Victim Center provides free, confidential support services to WCU Students at their 24-hour hotlines: 610-692-7372 for sexual assaults and 610-692-7420 for other crimes.

Advertisement

Information regarding other on-campus assistance can be found here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP