Police investigating shooting at apartment complex in Falls Twp.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Falls Township.

The shooting happened at the Commons at Fallsington around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Initial reports say multiple people were shot. The incident is under active investigation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 215-328-8519.

There is no active threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

