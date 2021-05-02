Police investigating shooting at convenience store that left 1 hurt in Hunting Park

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a convenience store early Sunday.

Police say the incident began when the victims of a silver 2006 Mazda Tribute were slowly reversing out from the parking lot at approximately 12:31 a.m. on the 1400 block of W Hunting Park Avenue.

As the victims slowly reversed out, a black SUV stopped near the parking lot entrance and the male driver exited the SUV and approached the victim's vehicle.

The male driver then fired a handgun at the victims inside the Mazda. A front passenger also exited the black SUV and began firing a handgun at the victims as well.

The three victims all exited the vehicle while it was moving. Two of the victims ran west on Hunting Park Ave while another fell in the parking lot then ran east on Hunting Park Ave.

The shooters got back into their black SUV then followed the two complainants who ran west on Hunting Park Ave while it appears the passenger of the black SUV continued to fire a handgun.

Police were contacted and responded to the location where they found a 17-year-old male inside the laundromat at 1500 W Hunting Park Ave.

He was suffering from a gunshot to his abdomen and he was transported to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 19-year-old male, approached police and stated he was driving the Mazda shot but didn’t receive any known injuries and left the location before providing additional information. The third male was never located and only observed in the video of the incident.

There is no arrest or motive; the investigation is ongoing with Northwest Detective Division.

