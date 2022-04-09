Police investigating shooting at gas station near King of Prussia, authorities say

article

An investigation is underway after a shooting near King of Prussia on Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Investigators are looking for a motive and no arrests have been made, according to officials.

