Police investigating shooting at gas station near King of Prussia, authorities say
article
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a shooting near King of Prussia on Friday night.
According to authorities, the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.
Investigators are looking for a motive and no arrests have been made, according to officials.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
- Driver killed after loose tire crashes through windshield on I-95 in Philadelphia
- 'It's chaos out here': Witnesses describe shootout in Frankford that injured SEPTA Transit Officer
- Mother, 5-year-old son struck by gunfire while lying in bed in Kensington, police say
- Poll: Philadelphians are more pessimistic than they have been in over a decade
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement