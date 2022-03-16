Police investigating shooting in Upper Providence Township, authorities say
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Upper Providence are investigating a shooting, authorities say.
An incident began around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1400 block of Meadowview Lane, according to police.
One person has been injured and taken to the hospital, while one person is in custody, police say.
SKYFOX was over the scene of the incident as police were investigating and putting up crime scene tape.
No additional information has been released.
The Upper Providence Police Department and the District Attorney's Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
