Pennsylvania State Police issue missing person alert for woman abducted by murder suspect

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who they say was abducted on Friday by a man wanted for murder.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson on Friday night.

According to police, Thompson was abducted 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Investigators say Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester.

Thompson is described at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a cheetah print shirt with a brown scarf and blue jeans.

Harmon, according to the City of Chester Police Department, is wanted in the murder of Leon Culbreath. Investigators say Culbreath was killed last Wednesday on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue in Chester.

Police did not share a description of Harmon, and they do not know what kind of car he may be driving. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.