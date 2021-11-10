Police justified in shooting of knife-wielding man in Falls Township, DA says

A Bucks County District Attorney has ruled the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man justified, officials announced Wednesday.

On August 29, a Falls Township police officer shot 48-year-old Jorge Alberto Perez, of Yardley. Perez was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"I have concluded that [the officers] were reasonable in their individual beliefs that both of their lives were placed in clear and present danger by Mr. Jorge Perez at the time that [the officer] shot him. I therefore conclude that [the officer] was justified in discharging his weapon and shooting Jorge Perez, who died from his gunshot wound," wrote District Attorney Matt Weintraub in a letter to Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.

The incident unfolded as a domestic matter between Perez and his wife. His wife had his 19-year-old son call the police to report the incident as it began.

When officers arrived, a first officer spoke to the wife and son and directed them to go downstairs. Meanwhile, Perez had grabbed a 12-inch carving knife and had also gone downstairs.

An altercation between the first officer and Perez ensued after the officer spotted blood on Perez's knuckles and Perez refused to cooperate with the investigation.

As the incident continued, Perez reportedly pulled the knife from his waistband. A second officer ordered Perez to stop and drop the knife but Perez did neither, Weintraub noted.

Assessing the threat, the second officer shot Perez in defense of the first officer. The one gunshot that was fired at Perez struck him and was a fatal shot.

The first officer would later say that the second officer "saved his life that day."

"I’ve spoken to Mr. Perez’s family to explain my decision. I’m heartbroken for them," District Attorney Weintraub said. "I am also saddened for the officers who were involved this tragically fatal incident. We always wish for a different outcome in these situations, because there are no winners here."

Because neither officer is being charged, their names are not being released, per District Attorney’s Office protocol.

