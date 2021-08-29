Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Falls Township, officials say
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Sunday said a man is dead following an officer involved shooting at a home in Falls Township.
Officers from the Falls Township Police Department were called to the 400 block of Federal Lane around noon for reports of a domestic incident.
The DA's office said a man was pronounced dead and no other residents or officers were hurt.
Detectives from the District Attorney's Office are leading the investigation into what they are calling an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities did not provide any information about what lead to the shooting.
