Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Falls Township, officials say

Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Sunday said a man is dead following an officer involved shooting at a home in Falls Township. 

Officers from the Falls Township Police Department were called to the 400 block of Federal Lane around noon for reports of a domestic incident. 

The DA's office said a man was pronounced dead and no other residents or officers were hurt. 

Detectives from the District Attorney's Office are leading the investigation into what they are calling an officer-involved shooting. 

Authorities did not provide any information about what lead to the shooting. 

