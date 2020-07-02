Police look to identify suspects in looting at City Blue Store

Authorities are searching for over a dozen people accused of looting a North Philadelphia retail store in late May after protests against police brutality spiraled into chaos and violence.

Police say the looting incident happened on May 31 at the City Blue clothing and shoe store on the 900 block of North Broad Street.

In a new cell phone video released by police on Thursday, investigators highlighted fifteen people who were allegedly spotted entering and leaving City Blue with armfuls of merchandise.

City Blue has been in business in Philadelphia for 30 years and has five additional locations. Owner Brian Nadav told FOX 29 in June that the riots and looting left all six stores "completely devastated."

Nadav said the North Philadelphia shop has been hit multiple times, and is both decreasing productivity and impacting employees.

“It’s people that live and work in this very community that are not going to have a job because we don’t have the means to provide that,” Nadav said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact Central Detective Division and 215-686-3093 or submit an anonymous tip electronically.

