Police looking for driver after woman struck and killed in Germantown hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run last week, and now police say they are looking for the person responsible.
On July 3, a Nissan SUV was driving on Germantown Avenue when they struck a woman and fled, according to police.
The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Police are now asking for any information regarding the suspect car and hit-and-run driver. The car is said to be a white 2009-14 Nissan Murano with fog lamps and a moon roof.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.