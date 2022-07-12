Police looking for driver after woman struck and killed in Germantown hit-and-run

article

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run last week, and now police say they are looking for the person responsible.

On July 3, a Nissan SUV was driving on Germantown Avenue when they struck a woman and fled, according to police.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police are now asking for any information regarding the suspect car and hit-and-run driver. The car is said to be a white 2009-14 Nissan Murano with fog lamps and a moon roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.