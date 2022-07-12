Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Lawncrest

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one many critically injured on Tuesday.

Authorities say at around 4:07 p.m., they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Howland Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a man in his twenties who had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police say.

No weapon was recovered in this incident and no arrest was made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them.