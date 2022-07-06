Police: Suspect sought after woman shot in her sleep inside Germantown apartment
PHILADELPHIA - A woman was allegedly shot while sleeping last month, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect.
The victim arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshots wounds to her left armed and shoulder on June 24.
She reportedly told police a man shot her while she was asleep insider her Germantown apartment on Wayne Avenue.
Two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings were found on the scene, according to police.
A video shows the 21-year-old suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex carrying a firearm. At least two other people are seen with the suspect in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.