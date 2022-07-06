Man found shot behind LA Fitness in Northeast Philadelphia dies, police say

A man is dead after police say he was shot at least once behind an LA Fitness in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was found bleeding from his lower back around 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later.

Another man was reportedly standing over the victim when police arrived. Police say he is currently being questioned.

One shell casing was found at the scene, along with what appears to be laser light, which attached to a gun. The victim's car was also recovered.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they don't know what the victim, or witness, were doing in the rear of the public gym, which is located on Blue Grass Road.

An investigation is underway as police check nearby surveillance cameras for evidence.