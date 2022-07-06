Police: Male suspect sought in daytime sexual assault in Center City

article

Police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a victim in Center City Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered an unlocked law firm office on the 200 block of North 13th Street, according to police.

He allegedly assaulted the victim on the 8th floor around 2:14 p.m.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking south on 13th Street. He is said to be in his late 30s wearing a baseball cap, belt and gold watch.

Anyone with information is asked to Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.