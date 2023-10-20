Police looking for suspects accused of looting pharmacy in Belmont last month

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects they say looted a pharmacy in Belmont last month.

On September 27 at around 12:50 a.m. at a pharmacy located on the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue, surveillance video released by Philadelphia police, shows one suspect breaking the glass door of the entrance right before approximately eight suspects entered the pharmacy.

In another angle of the video, at least 10 suspects then entered the back room of the pharmacy and stole medication and other pharmaceutical drugs.

The group then scurried out of the business.

If you have any information concerning this burglary or the suspects involved, police ask that you contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183.