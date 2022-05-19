Police investigating shooting in Malvern townhome

Authorities in Chester County are investigating a shooting in a Malvern townhome Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Charleston Greene off King Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police have yet to release information about the incident. A witness tells FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that they saw an officer and a resident both with guns drawn.

The witness says they later heard three gunshots.

There is no word on any injuries to officers or civilians at this time.