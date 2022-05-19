Police investigating shooting in Malvern townhome
MALVVERN, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a shooting in a Malvern townhome Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on Charleston Greene off King Road around 11:30 a.m.
Police have yet to release information about the incident. A witness tells FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that they saw an officer and a resident both with guns drawn.
The witness says they later heard three gunshots.
There is no word on any injuries to officers or civilians at this time.