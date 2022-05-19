Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting in Malvern townhome

Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

MALVVERN, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a shooting in a Malvern townhome Thursday morning. 

The incident occurred on Charleston Greene off King Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police have yet to release information about the incident. A witness tells FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that they saw an officer and a resident both with guns drawn. 

The witness says they later heard three gunshots. 

There is no word on any injuries to officers or civilians at this time. 