Police: Man, 19, critical after being shot several times in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a 19-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot several times Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers were responding to reports of gunshots when they were flagged down by the victim on the corner of 28th Street and Oakdale Street.

The teen had reportedly been shot several times and collapsed in front of the patrol car.

Officers took the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. Police say he is in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests.