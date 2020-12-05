Police: Man, 19, shot multiple times inside Olney takeout restaurant

article

Philadelphia police report a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning inside a takeout restaurant in Olney.

Police were called to a Chinese food eatery near 8th Street and Lindly Street shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found a 19-year-old man shot at least five times.

The unidentified victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the deadly shooting. No arrests have been reported.

