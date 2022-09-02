Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon.

Police said two girls, ages 5 and 3, sustained "bodily injuries" in the crash. A 43-year-old man suffered non-fatal injuries to his head and hip, according to police.

Authorities say the 5-year-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital by a private vehicle and airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in critical condition.

The younger child is said to be stable at CHOP.

Police believe the striking vehicle fled the scene of the crash and was found abandoned blocks away near the intersection of 53rd and Race streets.

No arrests were reported immediately following the crash.