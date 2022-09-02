Suspects caught on camera shooting at men in North Philadelphia sought by police, authorities say

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a car and its occupants in connection with a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting happened Monday at 8:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Indiana Street.

According to police, the occupants of a white Chevy Impala stopped at the corner of 23rd and Indiana Street and fired several shots at two men who were walking on 23rd Street.

One of the men was shot in the foot and transported to Temple Hospital, officials say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.