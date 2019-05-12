Police: Man, 20, arrested in stabbing of New Castle officer

Police have arrested a man who they say assaulted an officer following a foot chase in New Castle, Delaware.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in Northridge seen trespassing through the backyards of several homes.

One officer located a man who matched the given description walking near Harvey Road and I-95. When the officer approached, the man fled on foot.Once the officer was able to catch up with the man, a brief struggle ensued that left the officer with a stab wound to his lower extremity. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the division, was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Richard Brennan, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brennan was subsequently charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, felony assault, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. He was held lieu of $100,000 cash-only bail.

Anyone with information regarding this cse is asked to contact the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110.

Tips can also be submitted online or anonymously by text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field alongside the tip.