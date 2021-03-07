Police: Man, 20, shot in head during attempted carjacking in Juniata Park

article

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Juniata Park.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of L Street just before 6 p.m. and transported the 20-year-old victim to Temple University Hospital.

In an update, police said the man "appears to be in critical condition."

Police made an arrest but did not give information on the suspect. A weapon was also found at the scene.

