Police: Man, 20, shot in the chest and killed in Kingsessing

A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest in Kingsessing.

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a dwelling on the 5500 block of Belmar Street, Tuesday, around 11:45 in the morning.

Responding officers found the 20-year-old man in the basement and he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

