Police: Man, 21, critical after he was shot multiple times in Frankford

article

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Frankford.

Police were called to the intersection of Paul Street and Torresdale Avenue Wednesday, just before 3:45 p.m., on a reported shooting, according to officials.

The officers found the 21-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and leg when they arrived on scene.

The man was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and placed in critical condition.

Police say an arrest was made, but no weapon has been recovered. They continue to investigate the shooting.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

