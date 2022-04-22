Police: Man, 21, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting

article

A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the neck and back in West Philadelphia.

Officials say Philadelphia police were called to the 200 block of North Felton Street Friday night, just after 7:30, on a reported shooting.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds to his neck and back.

They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed as critical, but stable.

Police are investigating the shooting. They say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.