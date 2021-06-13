Police: Man, 21, gunned down at illegal street racing event with 1,000 people in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police say a man was gunned down late Saturday night at an illegal street racing event in Port Richmond with a crowd of about 1,000 people.

Officers from the city's 24th district were called to the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. and found an unidentified 21-year-old man shot several times in the head, according to investigators.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

Investigators said a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered along a two-block stretch of Aramingo Avenue for an illegal street racing event that included loud music and fireworks.

The victim, according to police, was sitting on a green motorcycle when someone shot him multiple times in the head. Police said the green bike did not belong to the victim and was not there when officers arrived.

Police said the shooter was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a facemask when he fled the shooting on a dirt bike.

