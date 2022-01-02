Police: Man, 21, stable after shooting in Tioga

article

A man is making a recovery after he was shot in the Tioga section of the city.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

Police the 21-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police officers where he is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

