Police: Man, 22, shot 4 times in Hunting Park

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in Hunting Park that left one man in critical condition.

At 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of West Courtland Street.

Authorities say a 22-year-old man had been shot one time each in the left thigh, neck, chin, and chest.

A private vehicle transported the victim to St. Christopher Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered. Police are actively investigating the incident.