Police: Man, 22, stabbed twice in the chest and killed on Center City street

article

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Center City street.

Officials say police were called to 800 Market Street Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the report of a stabbing.

They found a 22-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds in his chest.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating the death, and say no weapon has been found and no arrest has been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.