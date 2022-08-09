New Jersey special services teacher charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, officials say

A New Jersey teacher has been arrested and charged after officials say he possessed child sexual abuse material involving a young girl.

Nicholas Brozina, 44, is accused of inappropriately photographing the girl without her knowledge.

Brozina is reportedly a teacher with the Salem County Special Services School District. However, officials say the victim was not his student, or a student in that district.

MORE HEADLINES:

He also allegedly possessed other images of child sexual abuse, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

After a three-week investigation, Brozina has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy.