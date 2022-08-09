Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot dead over the weekend in North Philadelphia, and now police say they are looking for the man responsible.
Police found 26-year-old Diniar Khayne Camp when responding to reports for a "person with a gun" on the 1900 block of 19th Street early Saturday morning.
The unresponsive victim was reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A loaded firearm was reportedly found.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes leaves 1 employee dead, 2 others injured
- 'Loved by everyone': Cousin of Philadelphia mom killed in stabbing calls for forgiveness, help for 6 daughters
- Arson suspect sought in connection to 2 fires at Philadelphia home where over 150 jugs of gasoline were found
Police are now looking for 22-year-old Marcus Whitehead, of Miriam Road, in connection to the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked not to approach the suspect, and to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.