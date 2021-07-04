Police: Man, 25, critical in Kensington double shooting

article

A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was injured during a double shooting Sunday evening in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3300 block of H Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to police.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 23-year-old man was also shot once in the foot and is expected to recover.

Investigators do not know what sparked the gunfire. No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

