Police: Man, 25, shot 18 times and killed in Strawberry Mansion

A 25-year-old man is dead in Strawberry Mansion after he was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened Tuesday, around 3 p.m., on the 2600 block of North 23rd Street.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man suffering with 18 gunshot wounds across his body.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

