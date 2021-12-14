Police: Man, 26, critical after a gunshot wound to the chest in North Philadelphia

article

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

Officials said police were called to the 3600 block of North 13th Street, around 3 p.m., Tuesday, on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating a possible motive into the shooting, though no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

