Man, 36, critical after shooting in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred just before 11:40 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rugby Street.
Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot once in the neck. Responding officers rushed him to Einstein Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
No arrest has been made following the shooting and no weapons were recovered from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
