NAACP office, State Sen. Sharif Street's office riddled with bullets after shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood late Monday night.

That shooting also left offices belonging to Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street and the Pennsylvania NACCP riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting occurred near Germantown Avenue and Windrim Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the male victim was coming out of a nearby apartment building and getting into his car when a suspect or suspects opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times in his lower extremities and legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley caught up with Sen. Street Tuesday morning and found where three bullets that went through the office window ended up. One was found on the floor, while two others were found in a wall and a nearby filing cabinet.

"It's unthinkable," Street said as he considered the possibility that someone in his office could have been injured if the office were occupied when the shooting happened.

"This is what constituents that I represent live with. You know, bullet holes have been flying though people's windows around here for a while," Street added. "It's just really disturbing."

Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Monday's shooting marks at least the second time violence has struck close to home for Street. This summer, his cousin Salahaldin "Lala" Mahmoud, was killed during a shooting at a Fourth of July cookout.

