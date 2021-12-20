Police: Man, 26, critical after being shot 4 times in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 4:47 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancey Street.
Police say the 26-year-old male was shot four times in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
An arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.
