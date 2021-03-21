Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 26, shot over a dozen times in Logan dies at hospital

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Logan on Sunday.

LOGAN - A man is dead after police say he was shot over a dozen times late Sunday night in Philadelphia's Logan section. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Lindley Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old man was found shot around 20 times, according to police. 

Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Einstein Medical Center where he died. 

Police say a weapon was found near the shooting, but no arrests have been made. It's unknown what sparked the deadly gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter