Police: Man, 26, shot over a dozen times in Logan dies at hospital

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot over a dozen times late Sunday night in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Lindley Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 26-year-old man was found shot around 20 times, according to police.

Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

Police say a weapon was found near the shooting, but no arrests have been made. It's unknown what sparked the deadly gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter