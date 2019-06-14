Police: Man, 29, dragged to his death while trying to stop carjacker

article

Police say a man was dragged to his death while trying to stop a car theif in North Philadelphia Friday night.

According to investigators the incident happened on the 1200 block of North Broad Street. Police say a 29-year-old man tried to stop a carjacker from stealing his 2006 Acura and was dragged down the block.

The suspect lost control of the car on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue and ran into the Cricket Wireless store. Police say the suspect fled on foot east on Girard Avenue.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Hahnemann Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Police are investigating this incident.