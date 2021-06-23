Police: Man, 29, gunned down in front of his home in West Philadelphia

article

Investigators say a young man was killed when a hail of gunfire erupted in front of his home late Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the 16th district were called to the 800 block of 49th Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso and back.

Police drove the unidentified man to Pennsylvania Presbyterian Hospital where he died, according to police.

Investigators said at least 35 spent shell casings were fired from two semi-automatic weapons.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.

