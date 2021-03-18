Police: Man, 29, wounded in shooting at Frankford park
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Frankford.
It happened on the 5100 block of Saul Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.
So far, no weapon has been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
