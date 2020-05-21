Police: Man, 30, critical after being shot multiple times in Powelton

article

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after he was shot four times early Thursday morning in Powelton.

Officers responded to the area of 40th Street and Powelton Avenue around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Police found a 30-year-old man on the scene with gunshot wounds to the arm, torso, back and buttocks.

The victim, who police say was in and out of consciousness, told police there were two shooters. Investigators found five spent shell casings on the scene.

Officers took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not given a description of the suspect(s).

